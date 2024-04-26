Women’s basketball signs three commits for 2024-2025 season, announces Virgin Islands trip

Maegan Vincent Women’s basketball head coach Terry Nooner talks about his hopes for the upcoming season. On Oct. 16, WSU hosted a press conference for the women’s basketball team for the upcoming season.

Wichita State women’s basketball head coach Terry Nooner added three players to next season’s roster on Friday; senior Taylor Jameson, sophomore Jasmine Peaks and sophomore Maimouna Sissoko.

Jameson, a Wichita native, will transfer to Wichita State after playing four seasons for George Mason University. Jameson, a guard, has scored 1,033 total points and put up double figures in points 48 times during her career.

Peaks will join the Shockers from Indian River State College, a junior college in Florida. During her time at River State, she made 81.3% of her free throws, started in 28 games last season and averaged 11.4 points per game.

A transfer from Cloud County Community College, Sissoko set the single-season rebound record for that school with 392 rebounds last season. As a forward, she averaged 12.6 rebounds and helped lead the team with 16.5 points per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Four former Wichita State players — senior guards Ambah Kowcun and Jeniah Thompson, junior guard Raissa Nsabua and freshman center Sophia Goncalves — remain unsigned in the transfer portal. Sophomore forward Daniela Abies announced she is committing to the University of Miami on Monday afternoon.

Summer travel

On Wednesday, the women’s basketball team announced it will travel to compete in the 2024 U.S. Virgin Islands Foreign Tour from July 28 through Aug. 2. The team is set to play two games, one on July 30 and July 31.

The teams will stay in a four-star resort hotel and go on multiple sightseeing tours.

In a press release, women’s basketball head coach Terry Nooner said the trip will help the team bond and give the players valuable insights on and off the court.