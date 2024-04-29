Another guard transfer: Men’s basketball lands Justin Hill

(Courtesy of the University of Georgia Athletics)

Wichita State men’s basketball beat out an offer from a Big 12 school to land senior guard Justin Hill from the University of Georgia.

Hill announced his intention to play out his final year of college eligibility for the Shockers on Monday afternoon, turning down an offer from the power-five school University of Utah.

A Houston, Texas, native, Hill played his first two seasons with Longwood University in Virginia. He transferred to Georgia before the 2022-23 season, starting in 13 games during his two years with the Bulldogs.

Hill functioned as a point guard last season, averaging 24 minutes, 9.5 points and 3.2 assists per game with only 1.5 turnovers. Hill also shot 33% from the 3-point line last season on 117 attempts, a percentage that would have ranked third on the Shockers last season behind the departed Colby Rogers and Isaac Abidde.

Hill is the ninth guard on Wichita State’s 2024-25 roster and sixth senior. He is the second player to transfer to the Shockers during this offseason, following junior guard A.J. McGinnis.

Only two scholarship players on the roster stand taller than 6’5; seniors Quincy Ballard and Ronnie DeGray III.

Head coach Paul Mills has two scholarship spots that remain unfilled for next year’s roster and an extra walk-on spot. According to The Wichita Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge, Saint Peter’s forward Corey Washington and Longwood center Szymon Zapala are scheduled for recruiting visits to Wichita State next week.