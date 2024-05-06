Softball ends regular season with series sweep against Memphis as Chloe Barber throws no-hitter

In Wichita State’s senior weekend, freshman pitcher Chloe Barber entered the record books with a no-hitter in the third game. The Shockers closed out its final series of the regular season over the weekend, sweeping Memphis at home.

The Shockers end the regular season 16-11 in American Athletic Conference play and 25-21 overall. The Tigers finished 1-26 in the conference.

Game one

Wichita State had a balanced offensive output as the Shockers took their first win against Memphis, 8-3.

Three players had two hits: Wong, senior center fielder Addison Barnard and senior left fielder Bailey Urban.

Freshman utility player Mila Seaton opened the scoring for the Shockers in the second with a single that brought redshirt senior catcher Lainee Brown home.

Wong hit a three-run shot to left field later that inning. The Shockers kept the Tigers at an arm’s length throughout the entire game.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Chloe Barber took the win to bring her season record to 8-5. Barber pitched four innings and struck out nine batters.

Game two

With seven strikeouts in a complete game shutout, Lauren Howell led Wichita State to their second victory against Memphis, 3-0.

This was a low-scoring affair for the Shockers. In the second inning, junior utility player Caroline Tallent grounded out to third and a throwing error allowed sophomore infielder Sami Hood to score.

Later in the inning, Wong hit a single through the middle that brought senior utility player Jessica Garcia home.

Barnard finished off the scoring with a single shot to left field in the fifth.

Game 3

The final game of the series ended in five innings as the Shockers run-ruled the Tigers 8-0. Barber pitched her first career no-hitter , walking four runs and striking out nine batters.

Barber had carried multiple no-hitters late into games in Wichita State’s previous series against North Texas.

Wichita State did all of its scoring in the third and fifth innings. A single from Urban and a three-RBI homer from Brown put the Shockers up, 4-0.

In the fifth, singles from Garcia and junior infielder Krystin Nelson and a double from Wong brought in four additional runs to bring an early end to the series. Wong’s double-scored redshirt senior Madyson Espinosa, allowing two graduating players to close out the senior weekend for Wichita State.

Wichita State, the fourth seed, will face the ninth-seeded University of Texas at San Antonio in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The first pitch is scheduled for May 8 at 7 p.m. in Wilkins Stadium.