Softball ends regular season with series sweep against Memphis as Chloe Barber throws no-hitter

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorMay 6, 2024
Avery+Barnard+and+Madyson+Espinosa+skip+back+to+the+dugout+during+Wichita+States+game+against+UAB+on+April+20.
Garima Thapa
Avery Barnard and Madyson Espinosa skip back to the dugout during Wichita State’s game against UAB on April 20.

In Wichita State’s senior weekend, freshman pitcher Chloe Barber entered the record books with a no-hitter in the third game. The Shockers closed out its final series of the regular season over the weekend, sweeping Memphis at home.

The Shockers end the regular season 16-11 in American Athletic Conference play and 25-21 overall. The Tigers finished 1-26 in the conference.

Game one

Wichita State had a balanced offensive output as the Shockers took their first win against Memphis, 8-3.

Three players had two hits: Wong, senior center fielder Addison Barnard and senior left fielder Bailey Urban.

Freshman utility player Mila Seaton opened the scoring for the Shockers in the second with a single that brought redshirt senior catcher Lainee Brown home.

Wong hit a three-run shot to left field later that inning. The Shockers kept the Tigers at an arm’s length throughout the entire game.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Chloe Barber took the win to bring her season record to 8-5. Barber pitched four innings and struck out nine batters.

Game two

With seven strikeouts in a complete game shutout, Lauren Howell led Wichita State to their second victory against Memphis, 3-0.

This was a low-scoring affair for the Shockers. In the second inning, junior utility player Caroline Tallent grounded out to third and a throwing error allowed sophomore infielder Sami Hood to score. 

Later in the inning, Wong hit a single through the middle that brought senior utility player Jessica Garcia home. 

Barnard finished off the scoring with a single shot to left field in the fifth.

Game 3

The final game of the series ended in five innings as the Shockers run-ruled the Tigers 8-0. Barber pitched her first career no-hitter , walking four runs and striking out nine batters.

Barber had carried multiple no-hitters late into games in Wichita State’s previous series against North Texas.

Wichita State did all of its scoring in the third and fifth innings. A single from Urban and a three-RBI homer from Brown put the Shockers up, 4-0. 

In the fifth, singles from Garcia and junior infielder Krystin Nelson and a double from Wong brought in four additional runs to bring an early end to the series. Wong’s double-scored redshirt senior Madyson Espinosa, allowing two graduating players to close out the senior weekend for Wichita State.

Wichita State, the fourth seed, will face the ninth-seeded University of Texas at San Antonio in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The first pitch is scheduled for May 8 at 7 p.m. in Wilkins Stadium.
