LAS Dean Andrew Hippisley announces departure from WSU

Nithin Reddy Nagapur Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Andrew Hippisley speaks to people at an event on July 12, 2023. (File photo)

After six “amazing years,” Andrew Hippisley, the dean of the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, has announced that he will be leaving Wichita State University, according to an email sent to LAS faculty and staff Wednesday morning.

“It is with mixed feelings that I am writing to let you know that I will be leaving WSU,” Hippisley wrote. “These have been a very special six years for me.”

Hippisley has accepted a role with the University of Texas at Arlington as the vice provost for academic affairs. According to the email, he will begin at the Texas college on July 3.

In the past, Hippisley has applied for positions at other universities without success. In 2021, Hippisley was a finalist for a provost position at Idaho State University, and in 2023 was a finalist for a dean position at Kansas State University.

Hippisley said it has been his honor to serve as the dean for LAS, the university’s largest college. He credited the faculty and staff of the college for continuously supporting the school of study and its students.

“Our college is the university’s largest college, its intellectual heart and educational foundation,” Hippisley wrote. “That wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of you and your great efforts in sustaining and advancing the liberal arts mission of the college through excellence in research, scholarship and teaching.”

Hippisley said the search for someone to fill the position permanently will begin in “due course.” He said it is expected that an interim dean will be announced soon.