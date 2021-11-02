LAS Dean finalist for Idaho State provost

Andrew Hippisley, Wichita State’s dean of liberal arts and sciences, is a finalist for the provost position at Idaho State University.

Hippisley took the role of LAS dean in 2018. Before WSU, Hippisley served as the inaugural chair for the department of linguistics at the University of Kentucky.

Last Monday, a lawsuit was filed that included Hippisley. The lawsuit details that Hippisley knew of discrimination, harassment and retaliation that professor Karen Countryman-Roswrum was facing but failed to take any action.

Hippisley is set to have an open forum for the Idaho State community on Nov. 16.