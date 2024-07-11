Corbin Education Center will not reopen for fall semester. What does that mean for students?

The Corbin Education Center, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, won’t reopen before the start of the fall semester according to Wichita State University.

The center became temporarily unusable in March when a water line broke, flooding the basement and damaging critical equipment.

Lainie Mazzullo-Hart, Wichita State’s director of communication, addressed the building’s condition in an email.

“We’re working hard to resume all classes and services in Corbin as soon as possible, but must make sure all systems are in good working order so as to provide students, faculty and staff with a safe and comfortable environment,” Mazzullo-Hart wrote. “At this time, we don’t anticipate that Corbin will be open before the beginning of the fall semester.”

Jennifer Friend, the dean of the College of Applied Studies (CAS), said classes were quickly moved to temporary locations after the flood while the damage was assessed.

“It became clear that it was going to be a long term repair that was going to be needed for that mechanical room that’s in the basement,” Friend said. “During that first week after the flooding, we worked with facilities and other units on campus to create more of a long term plan.”

Friend said that Corbin was left without power, meaning no working air conditioning, heating or Wi-Fi.

Advising offices, spaces utilized by the school of education, and the dean’s office were moved to Hubbard Hall, while classes were relocated elsewhere on campus. Fall applied studies classes have also been given alternate locations.

Friend said moving everything out of Corbin took a lot of work from CAS faculty and staff, as well as WSU’s facilities departments.

“We’re very appreciative of the whole campus community supporting the folks in Corbin that had to move,” she said.

Last month, the historic building turned 60, with no updates on when it will be open again.

When the education center is back in use though, Friend said that the College of Applied Studies may celebrate its reopening and the belated anniversary. They’re working on planning other events in the meantime.

“We would hope that students will stay tuned for opportunities for students and faculty and staff to gather together throughout the fall semester,” she said.

Friend also advised CAS students to visit the advising or dean’s offices on the first floor of Hubbard Hall if there is anything they need.