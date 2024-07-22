Aaron Mitchell to replace retiring Werner Golling as senior vice president for finance, administration and operations

After a three-month-long national search, Aaron Mitchell was selected to serve as Wichita State’s new vice president for finance, administration, and operations. Mitchell will fill the vacancy left by former vice president Werner Golling, who retired at the beginning of July.

A University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University graduate, Mitchell previously served as the vice president for financial services at Montana State University. Mitchell touts more than two decades of experience in financial management and leadership positions in higher education and local government.

“Dr. Mitchell’s extensive experience in higher education — particularly at public research institutions — positions him to be a transformative leader for Wichita State,” WSU President Richard Muma said in a press release published Monday morning. “His expertise will be crucial as we navigate the future, driving innovation and excellence. With his guidance, we are confident in realizing our full potential and achieving new heights as a leading urban, public research institution.”

Mitchell said in the same press release that he is both “humbled and excited” to accept the role and help the university sustain its growth in research and first-generation student initiatives.

Mitchell will be responsible for stimulating the growth of research-based incentives at WSU, Kansas’ only urban public research university. He will assist in managing over $400 million in research funding annually.

Mitchell will assume his new role on Aug. 18.