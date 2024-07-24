myWSU portal to get facelift next month

After a delayed start to revamping the portal, Wichita State recently announced plans to roll out a temporarily modernized myWSU platform.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, WSU’s Information Technology Services department will start making changes to myWSU.

The change comes after Ken Harmon, chief information officer for Information Technology Services, said he hoped to see myWSU make a shift to a new platform at the end of 2023.

According to Harmon, this upcoming change is only an interim solution, as the current platform will not be supported by the same vendor starting this fall.

Eventually, Harmon said myWSU will have a long-term solution, but it is not clear when that switch will occur.

With the interim portal, students, faculty and staff can expect to see several changes.

These changes include:

A more mobile-friendly design

An interface that matches the rest of wichita.edu

Less cluttered pages, reducing the link farm

A new “Application for Degree” administration tab

With these changes, a few aspects of myWSU will move or end:

Financial adviser channel information will be moved to another area

Student work-study balance channel will not make it to the updated portal

myWSU has housed Wichita State technology and information since 2006, according to the internet archive website Wayback Machine.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.