University plans to introduce new ‘myWSU’ portal

Wichita State’s “myWSU” portal has gone a long time without a makeover — clear to anyone who uses it.

Recently, the Information Technology Services (ITS) department began looking to revamp the portal after garnering feedback from various stakeholders at the university. Chief Information Officer Ken Harmon explained the “wishlist” the department has for the new “myWSU.”

myWSU

As it stands now, myWSU primarily functions as a “link farm,” housing various links to different pages instead of offering most information directly on its site.

Harmon said that the ITS department has purchased a software platform to build a made-over version of “myWSU,” and they hope to make the switch from the old to the new website by the end of 2023.

“We’re pretty excited about it because we think the old design’s a little clunky,” Harmon said. “It’s not as accessible as we’d like for those with accessibility needs, so we want to improve the content, improve the experience, especially on mobile devices.”

Harmon said the goal is not to create a link farm, but instead something more unique to the user.

“What we’re hoping to do is having the ability to log in, and from your login, the site knows more about who you are, and it’s a more tailored experience.”

He said they’re also considering the idea of having personalized news, alerts or events on the website, although nothing has been set in stone.

When the time comes for the university to switch to the new website, it’ll be instant.

“(The new website) is completely independent,” Harmon said. “The goal would be to do just a cutover on a weekend for, for example — turn the old one off and the new one on.”

In addition to the new website, the ITS department has been looking to elevate other technological areas of campus. Below are some goals.

Areas ITS and the university want to grow

Harmon noted that all of these goals are subject to funding.