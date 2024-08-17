Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Splashing around at Heskett Center’s Pool Party

Wichita State University invited new and old students to take a dive at the Heskett Center’s natatorium during the week before classes started.
Cheyanne Tull and Zachary RuthAugust 17, 2024
poolparty08-15-24_ctull.print-8_2
Cheyanne Tull
Freshman psychology major Onyx Jackson smiles at a friend at the Heskett Center pool party.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Cheyanne Tull
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a second year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is pursuing a double major in graphic design and journalism and media production. She hopes to work with outdoor brands combining her love for adventure and creativity after graduation.