PHOTOS: Volleyball prepares for new season

Less than a week away from the first exhibition game of the new campaign, the Wichita State volleyball team is working hard to build on last year’s NIVC-championship season.
Cheyanne Tull, ReporterAugust 20, 2024
Wichita State volleyball players Emerson Wilford, Izzi Strand and Morgan Stout prepare for a play during a team scrimmage at the end of practice on Aug. 15 in Charles Koch Arena.
