PHOTOS: Volleyball prepares for new season
Less than a week away from the first exhibition game of the new campaign, the Wichita State volleyball team is working hard to build on last year’s NIVC-championship season.
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter • August 20, 2024
0
About the Contributor
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a second year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is pursuing a double major in graphic design and journalism and media production. She hopes to work with outdoor brands combining her love for adventure and creativity after graduation.