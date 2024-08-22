Student services moving to new success center after permit delay

Garima Thapa Cecillia Rivas, an exchange student from Paraguay, goes through items at Shocker Support Locker. The Shocker Support Locker will move from its location in Grace Wilkie Hall to the new Shocker Success Center.

The student resources scheduled to move into the lower level of the new Shocker Success Center have a new moving date after facing numerous delays. The offices will move on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The Shocker Success Center (SSC) was designed to bring nearly 20 student services into one building. The lower level will house the Career Closet and Shocker Support Locker, the Office of Civil Rights, Title IX & ADA Compliance (CTAC) and the Office of International Education.

The services, with the exception of International Education, were scheduled to move into the SSC last week.

Aaron Hamilton serves as the building coordinator for the SSC and is in charge of the office moves. He addressed the delays in an email the day before the new date was given.

“Word on the street is the lower level of Shocker Success Center is waiting on a permit,” Hamilton wrote.

Gabriel Fonseca, the executive director of Student Engagement and Belonging, said he was notified that the Shocker Support Locker and Career Closet’s move was being delayed but was not given an explanation as to why.

The Office of International Education is scheduled to open in the SSC the week of Sept. 23, as previously planned.

The Shocker Career Closet and Support Locker remain open in Grace Wilkie Hall until Friday, Aug. 23. They will be closed the following Monday, Aug. 26, in preparation for the move.