‘We had a point to prove’: Health professions college wins Clash of the Colleges

At the 10-year anniversary of Clash of the Colleges, the College of Health Professions secured the champion title, with the College of Engineering winning the spirit award.

The competition featured familiar games with a twist, like extreme rock-paper-scissors or tic-tac-toe, adding a physical challenge to childhood favorites. Other games included water relays, a riff-off and a Clash of the Colleges classic — tug of war.

Camille Reid was a team leader for the College of Health Professions. Seconds after their win was announced, Reid displayed how proud she was of her team.

“We had a point to prove, and I think we proved it,” Reid said. “I’m so proud of all of them because they did exactly what I asked, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

To hear more about the significance of Clash of the Colleges on campus and the 10-year anniversary, listen to The Sunflower News Podcast’s episode on Wednesday, Aug. 28.