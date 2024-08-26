Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

‘We had a point to prove’: Health professions college wins Clash of the Colleges

Taliyah Winn, Podcast EditorAugust 26, 2024
A student from the College of Health Professions begins a chant following the last game of the 2024 Clash of the Colleges. The college was later announced as the winner of the event, its first win since 2017. (Kristy Mace)

At the 10-year anniversary of Clash of the Colleges, the College of Health Professions secured the champion title, with the College of Engineering winning the spirit award. 

The competition featured familiar games with a twist, like extreme rock-paper-scissors or tic-tac-toe, adding a physical challenge to childhood favorites. Other games included water relays, a riff-off and a Clash of the Colleges classic — tug of war.

Camille Reid was a team leader for the College of Health Professions. Seconds after their win was announced, Reid displayed how proud she was of her team. 

“We had a point to prove, and I think we proved it,” Reid said. “I’m so proud of all of them because they did exactly what I asked, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

To hear more about the significance of Clash of the Colleges on campus and the 10-year anniversary, listen to The Sunflower News Podcast’s episode on Wednesday, Aug. 28. 

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Taliyah Winn
Taliyah Winn, Podcast Editor
Taliyah Winn is the podcast editor for The Sunflower. Winn is a junior dual majoring in political science and journalism with a minor in English literature. After college, she hopes to pursue a career utilizing multimedia communications to share information with her community.
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.