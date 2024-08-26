Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Clash of the Colleges 2024

The College of Health Professions took home the trophy at the 10th annual Clash of the Colleges hosted on Aug. 23.
Kristy Mace, Mya Scott, and Cheyanne TullAugust 26, 2024
Kristy Mace
The College of Health Professions runs into Cessna Stadium at the beginning of the Aug. 23 Clash of the Colleges. Health Professions won the 2024 games, their second Clash win.
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.
Mya Scott, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a second year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is pursuing a double major in graphic design and journalism and media production. She hopes to work with outdoor brands combining her love for adventure and creativity after graduation.