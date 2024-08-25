Student senator proposes changing new pickleball courts location

Allison Campbell Student Government Association Sen. Andrew Bobbitt answers a question during the Senate meeting hosted on Aug. 21. Bobbitt authored three different pieces of legislation, one of which was a resolution encouraging the university to reconsider the location of the new pickleball courts.

After students voiced concerns over the potential removal of trees on campus, a student senator presented a resolution Wednesday night to move the new location of the pickleball courts.

The pickleball courts, currently located by the Heskett Center and Wilkins softball complex, are scheduled to be demolished so that a new indoor softball practice facility can be built. The groundbreaking for the facility, and the demolition of the courts, is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The pickleball courts are set to be rebuilt in the space between Heskett Center, Lindquist Hall and Hubbard Hall.

Sen. Andrew Bobbitt wrote a resolution to change the new location.

“I was made aware of a student petition asking that the university choose an alternative location,” he said.

Specifically, he said, students were upset that the move would result in some trees being removed.

Bobbitt said the university has a history of removing trees from its campus, in particular, when the innovation campus was converted from the former golf course.

“The argument that the university will often offer as an alternative is, ‘Yes, we’ll lose this tree but don’t worry, we’ll plant a whole bunch more,’” he said. “As stated in the bill, it will take a very long time for these trees to reach maturity.”

Bobbitt said he thought simply moving the courts slightly from their planned location could be enough to save the trees.

“My proposal would just be shifting the location of the courts over on that same plot,” he said. “So to be clear, in the same area, unless the university has an alternative location that will work better. Like I said, I just ask that the university explore alternatives.”

The resolution will go to committee next week and if approved, SGA will vote on it Sept. 11.