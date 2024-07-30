Wilkins Stadium upgrades expected to start in October

Wichita State expects to start construction on a new softball practice facility, kicking off its 10-year plan for the C. Howard Wilkins Softball Complex. The softball stadium will remain open during the process.

Brad Pittman is the athletic director in charge of facilities and operations. He oversees construction plans, including the new softball facility.

The plan to renovate Wilkins was originally broken into four phases. As the project’s start date got closer, though, Pittman said it was decided to break the process up further. Now, the project is in its beginning stage, which he calls Phase 1A.

Currently, the athletic department and construction team are in the process of designing a new indoor practice facility located just west of the stadium. It will include a full-size turf infield as well as batting cages.

The facility will be located where the pickleball courts currently are. The courts will be rebuilt in another location.

Pittman said the softball complex was chosen to get an upgrade based both on need and the softball program’s success.

“We felt it was appropriate to invest in them because they’ve done their part,” he said. “They’ve played really well.”

Pittman said that Phase 1A is expected to finish in mid to late March 2025.

The next part of Phase 1 will be an office complex.

Originally, Phase 1 was estimated at $7.3 million. But, Pittman said, that has changed since the plan was first announced due to inflation and breaking up the phases further.

“I think (for) the office complex and the indoor facility we’re looking at $9.65 (million),” he said. “So, yeah, I mean, it’s a lot of money.”

And, there’s still fundraising left to do.

“I think we have two to $3 million left to go to get to the end line,” he said. “Our hope is we can get there before the end of the calendar year.”

Still, Pittman said, the department is focusing on getting the project done one step at a time.

“Our hope is we can get through these first two parts of it and then continue the momentum out to the rest of it,” he said.

The total cost to upgrade Wilkins was originally estimated at $17.5 million. With the increase in cost for Phase 1, that total would be $19.85 million. The renovations will be paid for by donors.

A completion date has still not been set for all of the renovations.