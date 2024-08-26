Volleyball runners-up in AAC preseason poll, two players named to all-conference team

American Athletic Conference coaches have picked Wichita State to be runners-up in the volleyball standings for the second consecutive year — although this time to a different team.

A year removed from finishing second in the AAC to Southern Methodist University (SMU) and winning the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), this season’s preseason poll has the Shockers behind the Rice University Owls.

AAC preseason coaches’ poll (First place votes are in parentheses) Rice (8) – 136 Wichita State (4) – 127 South Florida (1) – 121 East Carolina – 106 Florida Atlantic – 104 North Texas – 86 UTSA – 79 Temple – 57 Memphis – 56 Tulsa – 52 Charlotte – 36 Tulane – 30 UAB – 24

Wichita State received four first place votes and 127 total points. Rice was given eight first place votes and 136 total points. The University of South Florida (USF) had one first place vote and 121 points.

SMU departed the AAC for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) during the offseason.

Last year, Rice finished third in the AAC west division at 12-7, behind Wichita State at 15-4 and SMU at 18-1. The Shockers played consecutive games at the Owls in November, splitting the series and taking four of nine sets. Rice didn’t compete in a postseason tournament.

Senior middle blocker Morgan Stout and fifth-year setter Izzi Strand were voted unanimously to the preseason all-conference team. Both players earned second team all-conference honors last year.

Stout finished third for the Shockers in kills and points, and second in blocks in 2023. Her hitting percentage of .347 ranked third in the AAC.

Strand racked up 1,340 assists, ranking first in the conference and fifth nationally. Her season culminated in being named the NIVC’s Most Valuable Player.

This year’s AAC volleyball season will look different, with 13 teams, no divisions and a postseason conference tournament set to be hosted in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State’s conference slate will begin on Sept. 25 with a road matchup against Memphis University.