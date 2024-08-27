Student senator argues against parking restrictions

Devon Sipes The Charles Koch Arena parking lot on Jan. 17, 2022. The parking lot is typically filled up on gamedays.

A student senator is trying to reverse Wichita State’s recent restrictions on student parking.

The parking change means that Shocker Hall residents have lost access to six lots including those closest to the building.

At Wednesday’s Student Government Association (SGA) meeting, Sen. Andrew Bobbitt presented a resolution that if passed, would mean SGA opposes the change and asks the university to reconsider.

However, it wouldn’t mean that the university must take any action.

Bobbitt said the parking restriction is unpopular among students.

“I have not been in a meeting space yet this semester where someone hasn’t talked about how the parking situation is affecting them,” he said.

The decision to restrict parking access was made to prevent students from getting citations for failing to move their cars on basketball game days, according to the parking office.

Bobbitt said he doesn’t see this change leading to a decrease in parking citations though.

“(The university) has created a detriment to everyday access and activities of students on campus,” he said.

Next week, the resolution will go to SGA’s student services committee for review. If passed by the committee, the Senate will debate and vote on the resolution Sept. 11.