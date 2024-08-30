See what relocated campus services will open next month

Garima Thapa A pillar sign of the Shocker Success Center located at the building’s south entrance. The Shocker Success Center is a newly renovated building on the main campus of Wichita State.

The Shocker Support Locker and Shocker Career Closet will open in their new location in the Shocker Success Center on Sept. 9.

In addition to the move, the two services have also merged. The Career Closet was previously run by Shocker Career Accelerator, an office that does individual career coaching for students and runs job fairs. Now, the closet will be part of the Shocker Support Locker, housed on the lower level of the Shocker Success Center, formerly Clinton Hall.

New hours for the locker will be announced soon, according to Gabriel Fonseca, director of Student Engagement and Belonging.