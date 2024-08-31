PHOTOS: Sip and Stitch celebrates a decade of yarn bombing
Members of Sip and Stitch, a group that makes fiber art projects, commemorated ten years of “yarn bombing” on Aug. 27 by adorning Millie, the “Millipede” sculpture, with knitted, crocheted, cross-stitched and embroidered works.
Cheyanne Tull, Photographer • August 31, 2024
