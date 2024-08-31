Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Sip and Stitch celebrates a decade of yarn bombing

Members of Sip and Stitch, a group that makes fiber art projects, commemorated ten years of “yarn bombing” on Aug. 27 by adorning Millie, the “Millipede” sculpture, with knitted, crocheted, cross-stitched and embroidered works.
Cheyanne Tull, PhotographerAugust 31, 2024
8.27.millieyarnbomb.web_ctull-4
Cheyanne Tull
Sip and Stitch member and Shocker alumni Roshelle Ford works on the yarn bombing of Millie the Millipede on Aug. 27
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Cheyanne Tull
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a second year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is pursuing a double major in graphic design and journalism and media production. She hopes to work with outdoor brands combining her love for adventure and creativity after graduation.