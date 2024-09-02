OPINION: Ways to stay active don’t have to include sports or going to the gym

Being active is something that is important in life, for both physical and mental health.

Despite the importance of staying physically active, I am not a sporty individual. I find it very hard to play and enjoy sports, so, oftentimes, I feel like there is no way for me to be active in my everyday life.

Over the years, though, I have found some exercise methods that don’t include playing a sport. For those who are in the same boat as me, check out these other ways to stay active without a gym membership or joining a sports team.

To stay active at home, you can:

Stretch

Do some yoga or at- home workouts

Dance (Make a playlist and go crazy)

Play some interactive games, like charades or “Pokémon GO”

Deep clean (I’m sure there are some areas of your living space that could use a touch-up; I know I have some)

For those who work from home, there are ways to stay active for you, too:

Take a walk during long phone calls

Stand while sending some emails

Find some under-the-desk pedal machines, from Amazon , Walmart or Target

Use an exercise ball as a yoga chair when doing desk work

You can also stay active while doing simple tasks like:

Yardwork or gardening

Climbing the stairs

Carrying groceries into the house

In the Wichita area, there are several free trails and parks to visit that encourage staying active. My personal favorite is Swanson Park in west Wichita; I’ve seen several deer and other wildlife while walking the trails.

It can be hard to find the motivation to be and stay active, but sometimes, something as simple as keeping track of your progress and being active while doing things you enjoy is enough to get that motivation flowing.

Now get out there (or stay inside) and get active.