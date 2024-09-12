SGA allocated funding to student orgs. Here’s how it stacked up to last year’s funds.

Alejandro Clavier Fine Arts senator Patrick Murphy speaks during an SGA meeting on Sept. 12. The senate voted on funding for 64 student organizations.

Student Government Association (SGA) allocated student organizations less than half of the total funding they requested this year, which was nearly $100,000 more than last year.

In total, SGA allocated $275,000. The original requests made by the organizations totaled close to $600,000.

Fifty-nine groups received funding. Five were given zero dollars, due to being ineligible for reasons such as not having enough members or requesting less than $1,500.

All the organizations were given less than they originally requested. The biggest disparity was in Model UN’s funding. They requested more than $50,000 and received $12,000.

Shocker Racing Formula SAE received the most funding with $14,000. They requested $25,000.

The Senate approved funding based on the recommendation of the Appropriations Commission, a group of SGA representatives who went over the requests and other information provided by each group.

Speaker Victoria Owens said the commission spent over 40 hours on this process. They had previously made recommendations but had to reallocate money after the senate approved adding $75,000 more to the available funds.

Student Body Treasurer Jia Wen Wang spoke in favor of the commission’s recommendations.

“Finance Commission left feeling very proud of the work that they had done because we were not so tight on a budget,” Wang said. “Each and every single organization was looked over multiple times and given funds to help (with) some other initiatives to reach these final allegations.”