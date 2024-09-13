Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Many parking closures expected to start this week

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorSeptember 13, 2024
Allison Campbell
A sign reading “Lot closes Saturday” is displayed outside of Lot 1, located near Hillside St. The lot will close on Sept. 13 and will reopen the following Sunday.

Wichita State announced the closure or partial closure of three parking lots this week. All cars must be moved from these lots, or drivers will receive citations. 

Part of Lot 5, near the Corbin Education Center, closed on Thursday, Sept. 12. It is closed for construction on the Wilkins Softball Complex. This closure is expected to last until March 2025. 

Emily Martin, WSU parking and transportation manager, said that roughly 60 stalls will be closed out of the lot’s 720. No ADA or reserved spots will be closed.

Lot 2, near Charles Koch Arena, will be closed all day on Friday for the Shocker State Fair.

Lot 1, located near Hillside, will close on the evening of Friday and is expected to reopen the following Sunday. 

View an interactive map of WSU lots here

