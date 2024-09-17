‘How do you find that vibe?’: TV show producer speaks on filming ‘The College Tour’ at Wichita State

When Alex Boylan’s niece traveled to Los Angeles to visit colleges, he was more than happy to help and offer his perspective. What started as weekly trips to LA schools developed into a show called “The College Tour.”

Boylan created “The College Tour” to showcase different universities through the lens of college students.

As executive producer and host, Boylan said it’s amazing that there are so many paths to higher education. But, as he found with his niece, all the choices can be overwhelming.

“How do you find that vibe?” Boylan said. “I’m looking at my niece and, you know, (asking) who they (high school students) are looking to for guidance? They want to talk to college students.”

Wichita State is now being added to the ranks of nearly 150 other colleges featured on the Amazon Prime show. Boylan and his team visited Wichita State University last week to feature the campus and its students.

Graduate student Leah Wescott was one of the students cast for the show. For her appearance, she memorized lines before being filmed on campus with some of her friends and co-workers.

Wescott said this show will impact future students who choose to come to WSU.

“(Future students) seek the kind of unique programs that WSU has to offer,” Wescott said. “I think it’ll be a good highlight to the programs that we have.”

Boylan said the university’s applied learning makes it stand out.

“You got to learn the nuts and bolts of whatever your major is,” Boylan said. “But when you’re sitting across the table and you’re in a real-life interview, and that’s really happening, to have real tangible experience — that’s a game changer.”

Instead of showing the college itself, “The College Tour” focuses on the stories of students. Boylan said he is “blessed” to talk with students.

“You never know what story is out there,” Boylan said. “Finding students that are dynamic or have passionate stories to tell, mixed up with what makes the most sense for telling the story of the institution.”