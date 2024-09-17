‘Something that energizes’: Shocker Fair creates spectacle for students and transition mentors

Inflatable obstacle courses, food trucks and petting zoo critters littered the space outside Koch Arena on Saturday evening as Wichita State University students, staff and transition mentors enjoyed some of the university’s last summer festivities.

The Shocker State Fair was created by the Transition Mentor Meetup team to help first-year students meet with their mentors again.

“After their first couple weeks of school, they’re (freshmen) probably feeling a little tired,” Caitlyn Neufeldt, a junior studying business, said. “But I hope that this is going to be something that energizes them and brings them together a little more.”

Students, like freshman Matilda Cale Rondeau, said they valued the connections made at the event.

“I’m having a good time getting business cards with people,” Cale Rondeau said. “I was playing ‘Blackjack’ with the cosplay club, and that was really fun.”

The Shocker State Fair encountered some challenges in the beginning. Madi Montgomery is a student in the College of Health Professions who helped set up the event. She noted some of the difficulties.

“The electricity went out a couple of times while we were trying to get it started,” Montgomery said. “I had a few food trucks bow out, and there were a lot of issues with where we were going to be placed. But it happened, so it’s all okay.”

Despite the challenges, Neufeldt said the event’s energy was high. Neufeldt said she hopes to see the event continue.

“I think that it’s (Shocker State Fair) turning out to be a great event,” Neufeldt said. “I 100% think that this should continue. I think that it will only get bigger and better every year.”