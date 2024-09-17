Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

‘Something that energizes’: Shocker Fair creates spectacle for students and transition mentors

Mya Scott, ReporterSeptember 17, 2024
Kristy Mace
Haiya Patel and Dhruv Lakhiyar, two aerospace engineering students, throw fake axes at the inflatable targets at the Shocker State Fair on Sept. 13. The event, hosted by the Office of First-Year Programs, was held outside of Charles Koch Arena.

Inflatable obstacle courses, food trucks and petting zoo critters littered the space outside Koch Arena on Saturday evening as Wichita State University students, staff and transition mentors enjoyed some of the university’s last summer festivities.

The Shocker State Fair was created by the Transition Mentor Meetup team to help first-year students meet with their mentors again.

“After their first couple weeks of school, they’re (freshmen) probably feeling a little tired,” Caitlyn Neufeldt, a junior studying business, said. “But I hope that this is going to be something that energizes them and brings them together a little more.” 

Freshman Cristina Castillo rides the mechanical bull on Sept. 13 at the Shocker State Fair. The mechanical bull was brought by WSU dining for the event. (Kristy Mace)

Students, like freshman Matilda Cale Rondeau, said they valued the connections made at the event. 

“I’m having a good time getting business cards with people,”  Cale Rondeau said. “I was playing ‘Blackjack’ with the cosplay club, and that was really fun.” 

The Shocker State Fair encountered some challenges in the beginning. Madi Montgomery is a student in the College of Health Professions who helped set up the event. She noted some of the difficulties.

“The electricity went out a couple of times while we were trying to get it started,” Montgomery said. “I had a few food trucks bow out, and there were a lot of issues with where we were going to be placed. But it happened, so it’s all okay.” 

Despite the challenges, Neufeldt said the event’s energy was high. Neufeldt said she hopes to see the event continue.

“I think that it’s (Shocker State Fair) turning out to be a great event,” Neufeldt said. “I 100% think that this should continue. I think that it will only get bigger and better every year.”

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Mya Scott
Mya Scott, Reporter
Kristy Mace
Kristy Mace, Photographer
Kristy Mace is a photographer for The Sunflower. Mace served as the photo editor during the 2023-2024 year. She's majoring in psychology. Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.