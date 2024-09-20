JUCO national champion commits to men’s basketball

A junior college national champion will join the Wichita State men’s basketball team next season.

Dre Kindell, a guard who came off the bench for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA)-winning Barton Community College last season, announced his commitment to the Shockers on Thursday afternoon.

Kindell, who will be a junior next season, hails from Cincinnati and comes in at 6-foot-0 and 155 pounds. He averaged 20 minutes per game as a freshman last year, scoring nearly 10 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range. He also averaged 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Aside from Wichita State, Kindell received Division 1 offers from Kent State, Hampton, CSU Northridge, UMKC, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Milwaukee, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Tennessee Tech and Cal State Bakersfield.

The Shockers were the final team to offer a scholarship to Kindell, who chose Wichita State early rather than wait until the conclusion of his second season with Barton.Kindell is the second member of Wichita State head coach Paul Mills’ 2025 recruiting class, following freshman guard Tyrus Rathan-Mayes’ commitment last week. The Shockers’ current roster has nine combined seniors, graduate students and fifth-year players that will have to be replaced next year.