Location for new pickleball courts changed to preserve trees, prevent disruptions

Mia Hennen The Wichita State pickleball courts on Sept. 12. Most nights, the court was packed with casual players and teams. The courts will be moved to a new location this year.

The Wichita State pickleball courts are still moving from their current location next to Wilkins Stadium and the Heskett Center, but now to a slightly different space in an attempt to prevent disruptions to Lindquist Hall and preserve trees.

The courts are switching from its original proposed location of the green space between Lindquist Hall, Heskett Center and Hubbard Hall. The new location will still be in the green space, but slightly more to the north. The plan will also move the art sculpture Profile Canto IV-A to a new location.

Student Government Association Sen. Andrew Bobbitt said the change occurred after working with university administration and members of campus recreation.

“There were some concerns from members of faculty and students about the disruption that placing it so close to Lindquist Hall would have,” Bobbitt said.

John Lee, the director of campus activities and recreation, said people were concerned with the original placement of the courts.

“People were concerned about the three trees that were out there and then the plan became, ‘Let’s move the art sculpture somewhere else and then put the pickleball courts there,’” he said. “Then if we add three more, it will go backward, but since there is not funding to add the three courts now, the trees can stay there as long as the university wants them there.”

Lee said there is a lot of optimism within campus recreation about the change. He said campus recreation will work to “maintain” the courts, which he called a “start to something that should be bigger one day.”

“We are super excited,” he said. “The old pickleball courts proved themselves. There were people out there all the time all day, and especially the night. I think that the popularity of the courts proved the viability and spearheaded it into the master plan to start with.”

According to Lee, the pickleball court construction is about to go out on bid. At this current time, there is no timetable for when the courts will become operational.