Full-time enrollment declines as university officials claim historical enrollment numbers

Maleah Evans and Mia HennenOctober 4, 2024
Kristy Mace
Wichita State University campus view from the third floor balcony of the Rhatigan Student Center on May 2.

The preliminary number of full-time equivalent students at Wichita State University decreased by nearly 300 people since last fall, as university officials claim “record-breaking” enrollment.

Last fall, the university measured 11,728 full-time equivalent students, compared to this fall’s 11,530.

WSU officials said that the decrease is normal for urban research universities, as many WSU students work while obtaining a degree. 

WSU’s total headcount has increased by 152 students. 17,700 students enrolled at WSU’s main campus this semester. Last fall, 17,548 were enrolled.

WSU Tech increased both in terms of full-time enrollment equivalency and overall headcount. Around 500 more students attended WSU Tech this fall compared to last fall. 

When breaking down enrollment numbers, Wichita State saw undergraduate students  represent a larger chunk of enrollment than graduate students

Last fall, undergraduates represented 78% of WSU’s enrollment; this fall, they represent about 81%. This comes after the university administration warned of looming budget cuts, following decreased graduate student applications earlier this year. 

This is not the first time that the university has oversold enrollment numbers.

Quick undergraduate and graduate enrollment facts (compared to fall 2023):

  • 18% of undergraduate students identified as Hispanic, meaning the university continues to qualify as an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution.
  • The College of Engineering was one of the only colleges to lose students compared to the previous fall, with 544 less students, a 16% decrease.
  • The Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences had:
    • 30 more students, a 9.5% increase, in humanities.
    • 20 more students, a 2.9% increase, in natural sciences and math.
    • 77 less students, a 4.2% decrease, in social sciences.
    • 393 more students, a 11.8% increase, in all other LAS fields.
  • W. Frank Barton School of Business had 175 more students, a 7.3% increase.
  • The College of Health Professions had 102 more students, a 5.6% increase.
  • The College of Fine Arts had 51 more students, a 4.8% increase.
  • The College of Applied Studies had two more students, a 0.1% increase.

The Honors College and Institute for Interdisciplinary Creativity had one more student, a 4.8% increase. 

