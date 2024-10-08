Student Government sees low turnout in first midterm election

Wichita State’s Student Senate held its first midterm election last week, with just 77 students — less than 0.6% — participating out of more than 14,000 eligible students. Midterm Results: Liberal Arts and Sciences Nami Foster retained her seat and received 23 votes Health Professions Jennifer Diaz-Reyes with four votes

Diana Grajeda retained her seat and received three votes Engineering Andrew Sauls with six write-in votes

Seventeen students abstained, meaning the 17 chose to vote for no one Fine Arts Layton Maienschein with one write-in vote

Four students abstained Business Gavin Barnes with six votes

Victor Luna with three votes

Four students abstained Graduate Rizwan Raisulhaq with seven votes

Katrina Henley with four votes Out of State Tyler Beatty with three write-in votes

Nine students abstained International Maneja Ahmed with 13 votes

Dion Samuel retained his seat and received 11 votes Freshman Levi Carlson with 11 write-in votes

Seven students abstained

This was the Student Government Association’s (SGA) first midterm election after implementing midterms and several other changes to election proceedings in August. Midterm elections were added in order to fill empty Senate seats.

Kaitlyn Kralicek is a criminal justice student. Criminal justice is part of the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, just one of the six schools of study looking for Student Government representatives. Kralicek said she didn’t know the elections were happening.

“To be honest, I forgot that Student Government existed,” she said. “I feel like there’s not really a good way to contact all the students, so we just don’t know about any of it.”

SGA adviser Gabriel Fonseca told The Sunflower that students who were represented by one of the empty seats would be sent emails letting them know they could vote for a new representative. That didn’t happen.

The preliminary results were announced via Instagram livestream on Oct. 2. They were certified on Monday, Oct. 7.

Abbi Whistler, the student governance coordinator for Student Engagement and Belonging, and three other SGA members gathered in the Rhatigan Student Center to announce the uncertified results. SGA’s usual room in the RSC, 233, was locked, causing the group to move to a room across the hall.

None of the midterm candidates attended, although Whisler said the announcement, which was made via Instagram the same day of the meeting, was open to the public.

SGA’s Senate meeting on Oct. 2 was canceled, which Whisler said may explain why other senators and candidates were not in attendance.

“There’s usually more people just because it’s a Senate night,” Whistler said.

New and returning senators will reconvene at the Senate meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center, room 233.