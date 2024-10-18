Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Group of WSU faculty examine policy surrounding inquiry into Muma plagiarism allegations

Allison Campbell, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 18, 2024

In an email sent to Wichita State faculty Wednesday afternoon, Faculty Senate President Mathew Muether said the Senate looked into the policy surrounding the inquiry into recent allegations of plagiarism against university President Richard Muma.

Faculty Senate President Mathew Muether opens up the 2024 Fall Address on Aug. 13 by discussing the 10th anniversary of the Innovation Campus. (Mia Hennen)

Earlier this month, the Kansas Reflector reported that Muma’s 2004 dissertation raised concerns of academic misconduct after Muma failed to fully attribute more than 50 passages of referenced material.

In an email to the university, Muma denied the claims, citing the mistakes as “technical oversights.”

Muma said he called for an inquiry into the allegations after he became aware of the concerns surrounding his dissertation. 

The executive committee, made up of eight faculty members, reviewed the report from an inquiry conducted by the university on Muma’s dissertation and found that the application of the University Misconduct in Research Policy was conducted “appropriately and fairly.”

Because the committee meeting was done in an executive session, the meeting’s transcription and additional information are unavailable to the public.

Last week, The Sunflower’s request for the inquiry was denied by the university and its communication director.

Muether wrote that the committee recommends “no further action related to this matter.”

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell is the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.
Mia Hennen
Mia Hennen, Managing Editor
Mia Hennen is the managing editor for The Sunflower. Most recently, Hennen served as editor-in-chief for the 2023-2024 year. A senior English major, Hennen will graduate in May 2025 and hopes to pursue a career in journalism.