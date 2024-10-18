Group of WSU faculty examine policy surrounding inquiry into Muma plagiarism allegations

In an email sent to Wichita State faculty Wednesday afternoon, Faculty Senate President Mathew Muether said the Senate looked into the policy surrounding the inquiry into recent allegations of plagiarism against university President Richard Muma.

Earlier this month, the Kansas Reflector reported that Muma’s 2004 dissertation raised concerns of academic misconduct after Muma failed to fully attribute more than 50 passages of referenced material.

In an email to the university, Muma denied the claims, citing the mistakes as “technical oversights.”

Muma said he called for an inquiry into the allegations after he became aware of the concerns surrounding his dissertation.

The executive committee, made up of eight faculty members, reviewed the report from an inquiry conducted by the university on Muma’s dissertation and found that the application of the University Misconduct in Research Policy was conducted “appropriately and fairly.”

Because the committee meeting was done in an executive session, the meeting’s transcription and additional information are unavailable to the public.

Last week, The Sunflower’s request for the inquiry was denied by the university and its communication director.

Muether wrote that the committee recommends “no further action related to this matter.”