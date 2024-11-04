Men’s basketball tested in road season-opening win

(Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics)

During a press conference last Thursday, Wichita State head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills said he wanted to test the team early in its season opener at Western Kentucky University (WKU).

A test is what the Shockers got, as Wichita State won its first true road-opener since 1992, 91-84, on Monday night.

With the win, the Shockers start the season 1-0 for the sixth straight season.

Fifth-year guard Justin Hill said in an interview with the CBS Sports Network that a win on the road is important, especially against an NCAA tournament opponent.

“We knew they were a good team,” Hill said. “We wanted to test ourselves early and get us a win on the road — and that’s what we did.”

The Hilltoppers forced 10 Wichita State turnovers in the first half and led for more than half of the opening period. 3-point shooting during the half negated the Shockers’ sloppy play as the away team went into halftime with a narrow lead, 43-38. Fifth-year guard AJ McGinnis ended the half after making Wichita State’s eighth 3-pointer.

Despite the turnovers, the Shockers out-shot WKU, converting 8-16 (50%) 3-pointers, shooting 14-34 (41%) from the field and sinking 7-9 (78%) free-throws. Hill led all teams in scoring at the half with 15 points on 3-4 (75%) 3-point shooting.

After an 8-1 Wichita State scoring run during the second half, the Shockers took their biggest lead of the game at that point, 70-60. The Wichita State lead crept to 11 points but costly missed free throws allowed WKU to claw its way back into the ball game, cutting the lead to 3 points with 00:29 left in the game.

Hill came up clutch and made six straight free throws to give the Shockers the win.

In the second half, Wichita State’s turnovers dropped and the offensive production improved. The Shockers shot 48% on 13-27 shooting while turning the ball over just four times.

Hill led the team in points (31), rebounds (eight) and assists (six). His points and rebounds totals were career-highs. Hill credited the success to his teammates.

“(They) got me in the right positions,” Hill said. “And I tried to capitalize (and) execute what the coaches had planned for us.”

Wichita State finished the game shooting 44% from the field, 41% from beyond the arc and 72% from behind the charity stripe, beating out the Hilltoppers in every category.

Wichita State men’s basketball will return to the Roundhouse for its first home game of the season against Montana State University on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.