Conversation in Staff Senate reveals Aaron Mitchell is no longer vice president of Administration, Finance and Operations

During a discussion regarding facilities and maintenance in Staff Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Staff Senate President Kennedy Rogers said that “Dr. Mitchell resigned.”

While Rogers did not confirm that she was speaking about Aaron Mitchell, the current senior vice president of Administration, Finance and Operations, Mitchell’s staff page no longer appears on the university’s website.

When asked if she was speaking about Aaron Mitchell, Rogers directed The Sunflower to speak with Strategic Communications.

WSU communication director Lainie Mazzullo-Hart could not be reached via phone Tuesday afternoon for comment on behalf of the university. Additionally, Mitchell and his executive assistant, Lisa Pappas, did not answer calls for comment.

According to the WSU website, David Miller has been named the interim vice president for Administration, Finance and Operations. Miller could not be reached via phone for comment.

Mitchell took over the role as senior vice president for Administration, Finance and Operations at the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester following Werner Golling’s retirement. Mitchell previously served as the associate vice president for financial services at Montana State University.