PHOTOS: Holiday Art Cheer

Community members of all ages joined the WSU Printmaking Guild and Ulrich Museum of Art for a hands-on opportunity to craft greeting cards using a printing press, make origami ornaments and listen to live music from violinist Tim Snider. The event also offered a wide selection of gifts, such as artist-made items, baked goods and items from the Ulrich Museum of Art’s new gift shop.

Gallery • 15 Photos Cheyanne Tull Tim Snider, a string musician, plays Christmas music on a violin at the Holiday Art Cheer event on Nov. 23. Attendees of the event had the opportunity to request songs from Snider.