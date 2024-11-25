Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Holiday Art Cheer

Community members of all ages joined the WSU Printmaking Guild and Ulrich Museum of Art for a hands-on opportunity to craft greeting cards using a printing press, make origami ornaments and listen to live music from violinist Tim Snider. The event also offered a wide selection of gifts, such as artist-made items, baked goods and items from the Ulrich Museum of Art’s new gift shop.
Cheyanne Tull, Photographer November 25, 2024
holidayartcheer.web.ctull-7
Cheyanne Tull
Tim Snider, a string musician, plays Christmas music on a violin at the Holiday Art Cheer event on Nov. 23. Attendees of the event had the opportunity to request songs from Snider.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Cheyanne Tull
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a second year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is pursuing a double major in graphic design and journalism and media production. She hopes to work with outdoor brands combining her love for adventure and creativity after graduation.