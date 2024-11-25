PHOTOS: Holiday Art Cheer
Community members of all ages joined the WSU Printmaking Guild and Ulrich Museum of Art for a hands-on opportunity to craft greeting cards using a printing press, make origami ornaments and listen to live music from violinist Tim Snider. The event also offered a wide selection of gifts, such as artist-made items, baked goods and items from the Ulrich Museum of Art’s new gift shop.
Cheyanne Tull, Photographer • November 25, 2024
