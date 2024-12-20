Residence and meal plan prices approved: meal plans will increase, housing will stay the same

Mi’Kyala Goodman Students find a place to sit with friends in the packed dining hall.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved Wichita State’s residence and meal plan prices for the 2025-2026 academic year. Residence hall prices will remain the same as this year while meal plan prices will increase by 3%.

The minimum meal plan, which currently costs $2,345 per semester, will go up by $70.

The increase in meal plan costs are due to a price increase by Chartwells Catering, according to Katie Austin, the director of Housing and Residence Life.

The university’s Housing and Residence Life proposed the prices to the Kansas Board of Regents in November.

The Dec. 18 KBOR meeting is available on YouTube.