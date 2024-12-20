Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Residence and meal plan prices approved: meal plans will increase, housing will stay the same

Ainsley Smyth, News EditorDecember 20, 2024
Mi’Kyala Goodman
Students find a place to sit with friends in the packed dining hall.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved Wichita State’s residence and meal plan prices for the 2025-2026 academic year. Residence hall prices will remain the same as this year while meal plan prices will increase by 3%. 

The minimum meal plan, which currently costs $2,345 per semester, will go up by $70.

The increase in meal plan costs are due to a price increase by Chartwells Catering, according to Katie Austin, the director of Housing and Residence Life. 

The university’s Housing and Residence Life proposed the prices to the Kansas Board of Regents in November

The Dec. 18 KBOR meeting is available on YouTube.

Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, News Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the news editor of The Sunflower. Smyth previously worked as a reporter. She is a junior pursuing a bachelor's in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.
Mi’Kyala Goodman
Mi’Kyala Goodman, Former Photographer
Mi'Kyala Goodman was a photographer for The Sunflower. Before The Sunflower, Goodman worked on The Trail yearbook in high school and served as editor-in-chief her senior year. Goodman dreams of pursuing a career in mechanical engineering. Goodman uses she/her pronouns.