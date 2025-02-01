Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Here are some cuter than cupid Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day events

Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture Content ManagerFebruary 1, 2025
Cheyanne Tull

The season of love and friendship is rapidly approaching, and the ads and decorations for Valentine’s Day are already popping up. 

Retailers are also advertising Galentine’s Day — a once fictional but now real holiday for many — started by writers of the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” 

Galentine’s is celebrated a day before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13. The day usually features all-female events of mutual empowerment. 

Galentine’s-specific events 

Events all around the Wichita area are catered towards Galentine’s, from pottery nights to pop-up art markets. Here are some enticing ones:

Yahya Aura and The Good Witch Bakery are partnering for a pop-up party. They will offer complementary alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, sweet treats and shopping areas. 

It is a day full of celebrating women, and, as the organizers write, “ovaries before brovaries, uteruses before duderuses, and empanadas before literally everything.” The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 9 p.m. 

Wichita’s Paint the Towne will hold a Galentine’s Pottery Night with a selection of Valentine’s-themed pottery. People will get to pick their pottery — priced from $10 to $60 — to paint. The event is for ages 15 and up. It will be on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Selfie Spot and Tenfold Tattoos will give people access to selfie booths and allow for walk-in tattoos, piercings and tooth gems. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Bocote Showroom is hosting a Girls’ Night Galentine’s Party with bouquet making, appetizers and cocktails. The event will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. 

GROW Plant Bar is hosting its Not Dead Yet Social Galentine’s Edition. The event is free to attend, with the opportunity to purchase tickets for DIY goodies and drinks. A local DJ will also perform. The event is Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 11 p.m. 

Valentine’s Day events

There are also several Valentine’s Day events, with many catered toward couples. Restaurants around Wichita will offer “dinner for two” packages with three to four-course meals. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, Wyldewood Winery and Candle Club will also offer couples deals.

Still, there are plenty of general events for single people to attend.

Cheyanne Tull

Wichita State will have an event right on its campus. The Share the Love event at the Rhatigan Student Center will offer Valentine’s Day-themed goodies. The event is on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m.

Wichita Brewing Company will host a Valentine’s Disco Ball, filled with a night of dancing to classic disco hits and modern songs. The event will also have custom cocktails and photo opportunities. It’s on Friday, Feb. 14, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 

People can attend a cookie decorating class with River City Sweet Shop and Cameo Cakes. The $40 event will let attendees leave with six decorated cookies and enjoy snacks while decorating. 

Sandwiches, face painting, mermaid photos and more will be offered at Valentine’s Teatime at the Enchanted Mermaid. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

The event is on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.  

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Maleah Evans
Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture Content Manager
Maleah Evans is a third-year reporter and the temporary Arts and Culture Editor for The Sunflower. Previously, Evans served as the Assistant News Editor. Evans is studying history and communications with a journalism emphasis. They plan to pursue a career working in a museum. In their free time, they can often be found ranting about cryptids or Greek Mythology. Evans uses they/them pronouns.
Cheyanne Tull
Cheyanne Tull, Reporter
Cheyanne Tull is a second year reporter, photographer and illustrator for The Sunflower. Tull is pursuing a double major in graphic design and journalism and media production. She hopes to work with outdoor brands combining her love for adventure and creativity after graduation.