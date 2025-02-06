For Kiah Duggins

I.
we stand on the shoulders
of many divine beings
who walked among us
spoke our language
laughed their particular laugh
with peculiar joy
who offered us gifts
not even time could wipe from
memory
II.
there is no song we could sing
that could stop the days from melting
into the coming night
but we can keep our hands busy
we can commit to pursuing a world
that is not yet within reach
but is there hanging plush center in the
black of our closed eyes
III.
all the world’s justice is housed
in the bodies of the downtrodden
who dream big dreams
who imagine a different world
who find the words that shoot
straight into the mouth of
the heart
IV.
we don’t always acknowledge
the work of the divine
but history keeps a good record
and what are we if not children
of the first dreamers?
who taught us the meaning
of a life well-lived
and who demand that we
leave this world a little less cruel
more free
for someone else