For Kiah Duggins

Wichita State alum and former Mikrokosmos editor Clarence Carvel shares a poem written in honor of Kiah Duggins, a Wichita State alumna who died in the Flight 5342 crash on Jan. 29.
Clarence Carvel, Wichita State alumFebruary 6, 2025
Wren Johnson
(Illustration)

I.

 

we stand on the shoulders

of many divine beings

who walked among us 

spoke our language

laughed their particular laugh

with peculiar joy

who offered us gifts

not even time could wipe from

memory

 

II.

 

there is no song we could sing

that could stop the days from melting

into the coming night

but we can keep our hands busy 

we can commit to pursuing a world

that is not yet within reach

but is there hanging plush center in the

black of our closed eyes

 

III.

 

all the world’s justice is housed

in the bodies of the downtrodden

who dream big dreams

who imagine a different world

who find the words that shoot

straight into the mouth of

the heart 

 

IV.

 

we don’t always acknowledge

the work of the divine

but history keeps a good record 

and what are we if not children 

of the first dreamers?

who taught us the meaning

of a life well-lived

and who demand that we 

leave this world a little less cruel

more free

for someone else 

About the Contributor
Wren Johnson
Wren Johnson, Illustrator/Designer
Wren Johnson is an illustrator for The Sunflower. Johnson is a third-year communications major that loves chickens. In her free time she likes to read, draw, and hang out with friends. Johnson uses she/her pronouns.