OPINION: Trump’s reaction to the plane crash was a shameful politicization of tragedy

In times of crisis, a leader’s response defines their character. The tragic midair collision between Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter should have been met with gravity and unity.

Instead, President Donald Trump turned it into yet another opportunity for political grandstanding, launching baseless attacks on diversity hiring — all while families still had no confirmation of whether their loved ones were alive or dead.

Many were distraught, desperately waiting for updates, yet Trump wasted no time making reckless accusations instead of offering compassion or support.

Families and friends are grieving 67 lives lost. Investigators are working hard to determine the cause of the crash. Yet, rather than focusing on facts or offering meaningful support, Trump deflected blame onto diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and Democrats — all without a shred of evidence. And let’s not forget: this just hours after the world learned of the crash.

This moment called for empathy, comfort and reassurance. This was not the time for self-serving rhetoric. Instead, as per usual, Trump prioritized his own narrative over the truth and needs of his people.

During the press conference, Trump put the spotlight on the Federal Aviation Administration. Specifically, he narrowed his hate to Pete Buttigieg, the former United States Secretary of Transportation, saying he ran the department “right into the ground with his diversity” and continued his tangent to target their efforts to hire people with “severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.”

This is not leadership; it is exploitation at its worst.

His comments not only diminish the tragedy of the situation but also undermine trust in those dedicated to ensuring a thorough investigation of aviation safety. Speculating about the cause of the crash before investigators have reached a conclusion is reckless, and his acknowledgement of the tragedy was hardly comforting.

The day after the collision, Trump was asked if he would visit the crash site. His response was embarrassing.“I have a plan to visit, not the site because — you tell me, what’s the site? The water?” Trump told reporters at the White House. “You want me to go swimming?”

This was a time for leadership, not for disgusting remarks that only added to the pain of those mourning.

This was a moment for seriousness and action, not tasteless humor at the expense of the grieving. The families deserved a leader who would address their pain and provide reassurance, not someone who used their suffering for their own agenda.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s unfounded claim that diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices within the Federal Aviation Administration were somehow linked to the crash.

“The president made very clear that he wasn’t blaming anybody, but he was being very explicit about the fact that DEI policies have led our air traffic controllers to be short staffed,” Vance said on Fox News.

Such a baseless assertion shifts attention away from the real issues at hand, fuels unnecessary division and is not considerate to people who lost loved ones.

America deserves better from its leaders.