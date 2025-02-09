Matured Wichita State baseball team seeks first NCAA bid since 2013

Last year, a walkoff home run in the championship game of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament ended Wichita State’s baseball season. It’s a game that returning players have thought about every single day since then.

But instead of feeling down, senior catcher Mauricio Millan uses it to drive this season’s ambition.

“I try and tell the guys all the time to use that as motivation … when (you’re) having a crappy day,” Millan said. “Like, remember that feeling and just kind of embrace that feeling because being one pitch away from going to a regional for the first time in (nearly) 13 years with a brand new coaching staff, after the April that we kind of had last year, just says a lot about how close that group really was and how tight our locker room was.”

With the team’s extra initiative, second-year head coach Brian Green said “our vision is very simple.”

“And, you know, it’s our vision to play baseball in June — in Wichita,” Green said.

Growth in numbers, morale and muscles

The Shockers kept 23 players from last year’s roster, a high retention rate according to Green. Most notably, they’ve kept seven starting position players and two starting pitchers with four players named preseason All-Conference members in the AAC. The Shockers were picked to finish second in the AAC in the preseason coaches poll.

A total of 14 players were brought in through the transfer portal, including five from Power Conference schools. Five true freshmen will also join this year’s team.

Green said the biggest difference between this year’s team and last year’s is maturity.

“As we move into year two with these guys, the experience and the lack of drama and the leadership, those are things that really stick out on this team,” Green said. “We act old. We play old.”

Millan agreed, especially when talking about this year’s group of sophomores.

“I think those guys, just having a full year in Division I baseball under their belt and coming back and understanding they’re no longer freshmen,” Millan said. “And, like, this team is really relying on them this upcoming year. So I think they’ve handled it really, really well, and I think they’ve taken some strides to just understand that their role is going to be a lot bigger this year.”

Senior infielder Josh Livingston said out of this year’s second-year players, pitcher Brady Hamilton has taken some big strides forward.

“(He’s a) sophomore, but man, he acts like a fifth-year,” Livingston said. “We had (Caden) Favors last year. Really good leader and he kind of showed the way for Brady. And Brady was in Favors’ … back pocket all year. And you can really see it this year (in) his pitch-ability on the mound but also his locker room presence. I mean, he’s going to be a really exciting player for the years to come.”

Green also said the players’ work in the weight room has paid dividends. They’re taking care of their bodies through the right nutrition and sleep schedules.

“And we’re seeing it on the field,” Green said. “It’s a different vibe on the field, you know, we’re definitely a very physical team.”

Despite the team being more physically and emotionally mature, they’re going to have to push through April and May if they want a shot at playing in June. But before any of that can happen, they will begin their season with a long stretch of eight games in 10 days — all on the road.

“It is definitely going to be mentally challenging for us,” Millan said about the long road stretch. “But I think we have the experience to kind of handle that. And I think some of the younger guys will kind of have to lean on the older guys, and the older guys will obviously have to embrace the younger guys … So I think we’ll be alright.”

Mound marauders

The Shockers lost two key contributors on the mound from last season — Favors, who was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft, and Tommy LaPour, who transferred to Texas Christian University.

Even without Favors and LaPour, Millan said the team has added depth to the starting lineup and bullpen.

Out of the ‘pen, senior Hunter Holmes and junior Caleb Anderson took most of the brunt of last year’s innings, with Holmes ending last season with the most appearances in the country. This year, it will be different.

“When you’re pitching that often, fatigue is going to play a factor,” Millan said. “Whereas this team, I think we have multiple options. It’s not just we’re relying on one guy to come in and kind of save the day. I think we have multiple guys that can come in and kind of fill those shoes.”

Seniors Grant Adler and Jace Miner and junior Aaron Arnold are some of the new additions to the mound. Millan said Adler and Miner will help the team with their experience, adding that Arnold’s recent play has been impressive.

Green agreed about Arnold.

“Aaron Arnold is a guy who’s kind of jumped in,” Green said. “He was rehabbing throughout the fall, but he can run it up there, and he can pitch.”

Overall, the pitching crew will be a “much longer” group of players, not only in stature but longevity in games. It will allow others to have much-needed rest.

“You’re looking at five, six guys that we can slot to be potential starters,” Green said.

Firepower at the plate

With the offseason lifting and training, this team’s bats will compete for spots in the lineup. Green said there are around 12 players who have the potential to be opening-day starters. Deciding the right lineup will be a challenge.

“It’s a really good thing,” Green said. “There are 12 guys who have competed hard enough, that are performing well enough right now in scrimmages that deserve a chance to play.”

Seniors Ryan Callahan, Owen Washburn, Jordan Rogers and Cole Dillon, junior Jaden Gustafson, sophomores Lane Haworth, Kam Durnin and Kaleb Duncan as well as Livingston and Millan were named potential starters for opening day, but the lineup is anything but solidified.

Green said that Livingston “is hammering the ball right now,” making a push for that starting lineup spot.

Livingston’s bat caught fire near the end of last season, hitting .333 in the 12 league games. Despite the personal accolades, Livingston said it’ll be a team effort, no matter what.

“It’s not just me,” Livingston said. “I mean we all play really well, the returning guys, and so we’re all kind of using that momentum heading into this year.”

The push to June

Green said his inaugural year was about “just trying to figure out what planet you’re on.”

While he better understands the schematics and culture of WSU baseball, Green said making an NCAA Regional is the ultimate goal in year two, but there are some key improvements the team must make along the way.

“Can we drive the strikeouts down? Can we drive the walks up? The HBPs were great, but can we close that gap?” Green asked. “We’re going to be longer on the mound. We’re going to have more range defensively. Can you see us steal a little more bases? You’ll definitely see that.”

To improve in those areas and make the late-season push, the team must start strong in its non-conference schedule, which will bring confidence into AAC play.

“We want to put ourselves into a position of just being really competitive and tough and confident when we start conference play,” Green said. “I know as a coach, I think our players know it, but we’ve got a very challenging non-conference schedule.”

Even though statistics and playing in June are deciding factors of a successful season, some metrics won’t appear in the box score or win column.

“I think we’ll base our success on how we play,” Green said. “(And) defending our mission — which is to inspire our community.”