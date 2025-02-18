OPINION: Step into spring with Zumba

The perfect fitness routine combines fun, energy and good music. Zumba meets each of these requirements.

Zumba blends dance moves with aerobic exercises, creating a full-body workout that feels like a party dance rather than a gym session. It’s suitable for all fitness levels, and the routines can be easily adjusted to match your experience and intensity preferences.

What sets Zumba apart from the typical workout is its adaptability. Instructors curate a playlist for the season or mood, making the workout feel fresh and — around holidays — festive.

My main concerns when going to work out are not knowing what I am doing or feeling intimidated. Zumba has let me feel comfortable in the gym space and working out around people.

It also helps release pent-up irritation or can just be a social activity. Going with a group of friends, some of whom were also there for the first time, let me get comfortable trying something new and held me accountable to go twice a week.

Zumba can also easily be done from the comfort of your home — or your dorm room. There are plenty of Zumba videos to follow along with on YouTube. They range from Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter pop to Halloween hits. There are no limits to your exercise, music choice or duration when you are in your own space.

When I started Zumba a little over a year ago, it was just before Christmas. We had a few regular, upbeat songs in the mix. But instructors often mix up their playlists to include different types of songs, both slow and fast.

There’s no specific season for Zumba, but spring is an especially ideal time to work it into your schedule. The music and people around you are lively, smiling and talking in between songs.

My friends and I turned Zumba into the start of our hangout nights. We had a lively workout, danced as hard as we could and listened to the latest pop or hip-hop song.

Afterward, we felt rewarded knowing we did our best and broke an unexpected sweat from dancing for an hour. We then carried that energy over into studying or just hanging out.

Zumba became a staple in my social life and the bridge I needed between being too tired to be active and my fitness goals.

Whether it is time to spruce up a dull workout routine as spring approaches or the active journey is currently beginning, Zumba is the perfect step.

In Zumba, it’s not just about moving your body; it is about embracing the rhythm of the seasons and the music.

Bring a water bottle, a sense of adventure and an open mind. I left feeling energized, accomplished and extremely excited to come back for the next class — I’m sure you will too.