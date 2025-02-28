OPINION: Trump’s war on the press should alarm every American

The free press is — once again — under attack in the United States, and every American should be paying attention. President Donald Trump has barred the Associated Press (AP) from White House press events, Air Force One and even the Oval Office — not because of security concerns or journalistic misconduct, but because AP refused to adopt his administration’s naming preference for the Gulf of Mexico.

The Trump administration also announced plans to select which journalists can participate in the presidential press pool, a move that breaks decades of precedent and goes against press freedoms.

This is not just another Trump controversy. This is an attempt to control the media and, by extension, the information that reaches the American public.

The situation began with Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” AP, a global news organization committed to factual and nonpartisan reporting, refused to comply with this blatant attempt at rewriting geographic reality.

In response, the White House has systematically restricted AP reporters from press briefings and events, a direct retaliation for the AP’s editorial independence.

This isn’t solely about the name change. It is about control.

Trump’s actions signal a dangerous precedent: If a news organization refuses to parrot the administration’s preferred narrative, it will be punished. This is not how democracy functions. The free press exists to hold those in power accountable, not to serve as an extension of the president’s propaganda machine.

Trump’s rhetoric has long been hostile toward the media. From calling journalists “enemy of the people” to encouraging violence toward reporters, he has sought to delegitimize any outlet that makes content he doesn’t like. Freedom of speech is only valued if it supports him. Now he is taking it a step further by using his power to enforce obedience from the press.

This should concern every American, regardless of political affiliation. The moment a president can dictate what the media reports and how it reports it, democracy is in danger.

The United States was founded on the principle that a free press is essential to an informed public. The First Amendment guarantees that no government official — especially not the president — can dictate what the press says or how it operates.

By barring the AP and limiting the access of other members of the press, the White House has not only targeted one of the world’s most respected and reliable news organizations, but it has also sent a chilling message to others: Fall in line or lose access. If Trump succeeds in silencing the AP, what’s going to stop him from going after other national outlets or our local newspapers and The Sunflower?

Americans must not ignore this. The press is not the enemy — the press is a safeguard. When the government fears scrutiny, it is the public’s duty to lash back. Allowing Trump to handpick his reporters lets him filter, control and handpick content.

Trump is not just attacking the AP; he is attacking the truth and our freedom.