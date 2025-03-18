EDITORIAL: Amid attacks on diversity, we must recognize it’s what makes us unique

Ten years ago, The Sunflower published its first Diversity Edition, noting the drastic ways the campus — and the country — had changed throughout the decades. The edition focused on promoting and celebrating diversity, the ways it had changed, and how people interpreted it at the time.

2015 was much different from 2025 — then, we had cultural moments like the release of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” the “Hamilton” musical was inescapable and people were freezing in public spaces for the Mannequin Challenge.

And 10 years ago, the word “diversity” didn’t carry the tainted, controversial feeling it does now.

Fast forward to 2025, when more concentrated, specific targets on the concept of diversity seem to pop up daily. From executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to more subtle funding cuts nationwide, diversity has become something seen as a threat — rather than something to celebrate.

These changes across the country signal a troubling shift away from empathy — the core value that binds communities together. Initiatives that offer support to students with diverse experiences and backgrounds have become targets for politicians.

We must take a step back and look at just what we stand to lose. We should strive to walk a mile in each other’s shoes and have empathy for our fellow students. Ask questions and pay attention to the changes that are being made.

With President Donald Trump’s recent executive order eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs in federal agencies, the future of inclusive spaces is under threat.

Diversity in a newsroom — or any institution — is not about fulfilling quotas. It is about empathy. It is about understanding that every individual’s background, experience and voice brings something valuable to the whole.

Bringing in reporters with diverse backgrounds enables us to cover more aspects of the campus and beyond. Without diversity, we would have a limited ability to tell stories that reflect the full scope of our community.

Without diversity — racial, ethnic, gender, sexual orientation, ability, class and more — we continue to reside in biased echo chambers and we lose valuable perspectives on life. A diverse newsroom — and a diverse campus — allows for stories that break through biases, challenge stereotypes and elevate underrepresented voices.

In this diversity edition, we aim to highlight the unique groups and people on our campus, and give you the information you need to follow the threats to diversity as they unfold.

Diversity — in every aspect possible — makes Wichita State University unique. Recognizing that is crucial. That’s why we have chosen to highlight it in this edition. We hope through our coverage and other’s stories, you find the same importance in the subject.