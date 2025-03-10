David Miller named Wichita State’s CFO

Allison Campbell / The Sunflower Senior Vice President for Administration, Finance and Operations David Miller answers questions about the 2026 $900,000 budget shortfall. Miller was named CFO on March 10.

David Miller, Wichita State’s former interim senior vice president for Administration, Finance and Operations has received the permanent position, WSU announced Monday.

Miller has been the interim Chief Financial Officer since Aaron Michell resigned from the position in November, just two months after starting.

Formerly, Miller served as the university’s executive director of budget from 2016 to 2024 and then as associate vice president of Finance and Operations for Industry and Defense Programs.

According to the university’s announcement, Miller oversees the Budget Office, Facilities Planning, Facilities Services, campus police, Financial Services, Human Resources, Information Technology Services and Information Security.