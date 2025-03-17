Jayla Murray, WSU women’s basketball’s leading scorer and rebounder, enters transfer portal

Kristy Mace Jayla Murray pushes through the Tulane defense on Jan. 15. Murray scored 17 points and three rebounds during the game.

For the second consecutive year, Wichita State women’s basketball is losing its top scorer and rebounder to the transfer portal.

Junior forward Jayla Murray announced her intention to enter the portal in a social media post to X on Wednesday, three days after Wichita State’s season ended. The portal officially opens on March 24.

“My time at Wichita State has been such a blessing,” Murray wrote in the post. “I’m extremely grateful for the friendships I’ve made and the memories that I’ve created.”

Murray earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for her play this season, leading the Shockers in points with 12.4 per game and rebounds with 5.3 per game.

She started every game but one and played 27.8 minutes per game. Murray peaked offensively early in conference play, scoring at least 14 points in five consecutive games between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.

Murray began her collegiate career with Florida SouthWestern State College, a junior college school. During her sophomore year, Murray tore her ACL, ending her season — but WSU head coach Terry Nooner recruited her to Division I anyway.

Last offseason, Wichita State lost its then-leading scorer and rebounder, forward Daniela Abies, to the University of Miami in the portal. Murray stepped up to replace much of Abies’ production, improving her points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game.

Now, Nooner will have to replace the team’s leading player for the second straight year. Thus far, Murray is Wichita State’s only public entrant into the portal — but more may join when the transfer period officially begins next week.