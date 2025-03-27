SGA authorizes funding for ADHD, autism and learning disability testing scholarship

Allison Campbell Student Body President Kylee Hower listens to a speaker during the March 26 Student Senate Meeting. Hower introduced the legislation that provided funding for the ADHD, autism and learning disability scholarship.

Wichita State’s Student Senate unanimously passed $10,000 of funding for its new ADHD, autism and learning disability testing scholarship. It will go into place next year.

SGA will partner with the WSU Psychology Clinic, which will provide the testing. Students will be able to receive scholarships of up to $8,000 for ADHD, autism or learning disability testing.

Students interested in the scholarship will need to fill out an application regarding financial need and how the scholarship would benefit them academically. They will also need a documented referral from a doctor or mental health professional to get testing.

Details about the scholarship will be available alongside information about SGA’s other scholarships when the application opens.