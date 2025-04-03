Wichita State provost on DEI-related changes: ‘We are currently out of compliance’

Wichita State, like all American universities, is grappling with the implications of federal changes due to recent presidential executive orders. Changes at the state level in the current legislative session, as well as in past years, also have the potential to impact many different aspects of the university.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” WSU Provost Monica Lounsbery said.

In regard to the “Dear Colleague” letter issued by the federal Department of Education that outlines the department’s expectations for educational institutions in dealing with the changes, Lounsbery said it is clear that some things at WSU will need to change, which may include events like award ceremonies.

“One of the things that was specifically called out (in the letter) was these exclusive opportunities for some students to enjoy celebrations and that exclude others,” Lounsbery said. “One of the things that we need to do to comply with these requirements is create a celebration that includes everyone, and so we’re currently working with our Division of Student Affairs to take a look at all the things that we are doing on our campus that really are explicitly linked to what we need to do to comply.

And so we do expect some of these things to change because we are currently out of compliance with some of the things we have on our campus.”

Lounsbery said changes are coming at a “neck-breaking speed,” and university leadership is continuing to monitor them and review policies and programs to ensure they comply with federal and state law. Recently, several pages of the university’s website were marked with notices stating that the programs or policies that feature diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are under review.

“There is this moment in time where we’re trying to understand what the changes are going to be — from an executive order to the interpretation of those executive orders and how they really translate into what we need to do in terms of action,” she said.

Ultimately, Lounsbery emphasized that the university will comply to the extent that executive orders are interpreted and enforced.

‘Reimagining’ inclusion

Lounsbery said that the university needs to shift the way it organizes events like award ceremonies.

According to Lounsbery, summer will be a time for leadership to do more of this “reimagining.”

“We really don’t have a choice in coming into compliance, but I do think we can innovate around how we can create opportunities to provide support for all students and still accomplish these goals while remaining in compliance,” Lounsbery said. “So I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like yet, but I do think folks should know that coming into compliance, that we’re going to have to make some changes, and that those changes are ones that we believe in and we have been informed that we need to take.”

Lounsbery pointed to legislation at the state level which passed last year, banning colleges and universities from requiring DEI statements in hiring.

“And so I think there was some foresight in the state of Kansas, and certainly within KBOR (the Kansas Board of Regents) around some of these things that we needed to shift. And now we have kind of more instructive guidance about what we need to be doing now,” Lounsbery said.

Lounsbery said the university will not abandon its commitment to having an inclusive campus when it makes these changes.

“ … Our commitment to creating access and for helping all students thrive and succeed is unwavering, and we still have an extraordinary commitment, but how we do that needs to shift and change so that we can remain in compliance.”

Lounsbery encouraged students who have questions about changes being made — or the possible implications of state and federal actions — to reach out to faculty, department chairs or deans if their concerns are academically related. Students can also reach out to Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall, at [email protected].