Women’s basketball lands Wichita native in transfer portal

Photo courtesy of Wichita State Athletics.

For the second straight offseason, Wichita State women’s basketball landed a graduate student from Wichita in the transfer portal.

Jaila Harding, a 5-foot-8 guard who went to Wichita Southeast High School, signed with the Shockers on Friday via an announcement on X.

Harding spent the last two seasons with New Mexico State where she averaged 8.8 points per game. She shot a 38% field goal percentage, a 36% 3-point percentage and an 80% mark at the free throw line.

During her junior season, Harding was named an All-Conference USA honorable mention and scored a Division I career-high of 22 points against UTEP.

Harding is a high-volume scorer from beyond the arc. She made 61 3-pointers last year, which would have led Wichita State, and her shooting percentage would have ranked second on the team. 56% of Harding’s shots came from long range.

Before playing for the Aggies, she attended Butler Community College and averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Harding is WSU women’s basketball’s first transfer addition of the offseason. The transfer portal closes on April 22.