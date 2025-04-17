Wichita State issues update on budget following shortfall concerns, close of legislative session

A screenshot of the update, shared via WSU’s faculty and staff newsletter. (Courtesy of Wichita State University)

Kansas officially passed its state budget after Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed sections, and the legislature overrode most of those vetoes. The budget’s finalization means a clearer picture of the budget outlook for Wichita State University.

The university issued an update via its staff and faculty newsletter Thursday morning, outlining how allocations from the state will be spent.

The state gave WSU $1.7 million, which will be used for the university’s market-based compensation goal. The university said the funds will be allocated based on its previously outlined priorities.

WSU is also getting $3.3 million from the state’s Campus Restoration Fund, according to the update, which it said will “support critical deferred maintenance projects on campus.”

Kelly vetoed a request from the university to fund a feasibility study for a school of dentistry. WSU said it will proceed with the study without state funding. It plans to look at making a school of dentistry, which will be part of the Wichita Biomedical Campus.

According to the update, “additional details will be shared as plans progress.”