Men’s basketball’s Croatian big man, Matej Bošnjak, enters transfer portal

Mack Smith Senior center Matej Bošnjak drives into the paint against an Alcorn State defender on Dec. 4. Bošnjak finished with five points in the win.

After one season at Wichita State, men’s basketball’s Croatian big man, Matej Bošnjak, has entered the transfer portal.

His entrance into the portal was announced via @VerbalCommits on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-9 Zagreb, Croatia, native averaged 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last year, mostly coming off the Shockers’ bench.

He started one game against Monmouth and scored a season and Division I career-high 12 points in a 70-66 win.

After a loss to Tulsa last March, head coach Paul Mills announced he was working to file for an extra year of eligibility for Bošnjak, who was classified by the NCAA as a senior. It has yet to be confirmed whether Bošnjak has received the additional year.

Bošnjak is now the sixth WSU men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal, which closes on April 22.