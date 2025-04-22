Ellee Eck hits three homers as softball run rules UMKC

Mack Smith Graduate student Ellee Eck tosses her bat after she is walked against South Dakota State University. The Shockers were walked seven times in the 6-4 loss.

Wichita State softball lit up the scoreboard Tuesday afternoon, powering past UMKC with a dominant 15-2 victory at Wilkins Stadium that was called after five innings due to the run rule.

The Shockers improved to 24-21-1 on the season, while Kansas City dropped to a miserable 5-33.

The Shockers’ offense exploded early, plating 13 runs in the first three innings. Graduate student Elle Eck led the charge in historic fashion, launching three home runs to tie a school record for most in a single game.

Last Friday, Eck had two home runs in a win against Tulsa. She has 10 home runs on the season.

The Shockers’ bats were on fire from the start. Eck set the tone with a first-inning home run, and she wasn’t alone in the power surge. Fellow grad student Lauren Lucas and junior Taylor Sedlacek each added a homer of their own in the first three innings, contributing to the offensive onslaught.

Eck, Lucas and senior Krystin Nelson each went perfect at the plate without hitting an out.

Freshman Ava Sliger got the start in the circle, allowing just one hit and recording one strikeout over three solid innings of work. She was relieved by redshirt freshman Erica Schertz, who threw the final two innings and gave up two runs before the game was called.

Schertz made her first appearance since March 1 in the win.

Next, Wichita State will host their last home series of the year against Charlotte from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.