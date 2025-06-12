Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
KBOR approves 3.5% tuition rate increase at Wichita State, fees remain flat

Taliyah Winn, Editor in ChiefJune 12, 2025
Allison Campbell
The desks of the Kansas Board of Regents members during their meeting hosted on May 15, 2024 in Topeka.

The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved a 3.5% tuition rate increase for the upcoming year at Wichita State University at Wednesday’s meeting.

The approved increase is expected to cost $131.76 per semester for in-state students taking 15 credit hours, or $8.78 per credit hour. 

On Thursday, KBOR chairman Blake Benson said that statewide, the price increases were at a “bare minimum” compared to inflation over the past five years. 

WSU President Richard Muma presented the tuition proposal to KBOR on May 14, asking for a 3.5% increase across all tuition rates and a 4.8% reduction on WSU’s General Use budget.

The university’s proposed changes were based on budgetary challenges. The university faced a 4-5% budget shortfall for fiscal year 2026, partially due to decreased enrollment. 

When the shortfall was announced in WSU Today on April 9, the university projected the tuition increase at 3.9%, depending on state financial actions. 

Aside from the shortfall, WSU outlined other challenges in the proposal around market-based compensation for employees (currently 16% below market rates), uncertainty with federal support and the NCAA Division I settlement, which will “have a significant impact on Shocker Athletics,” according to the proposal.

Last week, a judge approved the NCAA settlement, allowing universities to pay athletes directly while increasing costs related to retaining and recruiting top players. 

Wichita State is also facing a $5.5 million projected decrease in international student enrollment. 

“We are seeing effects of decreased enrollment among international students and this didn’t just start this year. It’s been happening for the last couple of years,” Muma said. “It is significant for us. We have a fair amount of international enrollment among our STEM programs in particular, and we are projecting a decline again this fall.”

After reviewing the proposal, KBOR, the governing body for higher education in the state, approved the request.

A current list of current tuition and credit hour fees can be found here

Page 47 of the FY 2026 State University Tuition and Fee Proposals compares the proposed 2026 tuition rates to the approved 2025 tuition rates for different academic levels and residential categories. (Screenshot courtesy of the Kansas Board of Regents.)
